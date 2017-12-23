Sheriff: Meth found in syringe during search - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

Sheriff: Meth found in syringe during search

Charles William Boardman (Source: Greene County Sheriff's Office via Vinelink) Charles William Boardman (Source: Greene County Sheriff's Office via Vinelink)
GREENE COUNTY, AR (KAIT) -

A Greene County man is in trouble with the law after authorities reportedly discovered meth during a traffic stop on Highway 412 Thursday. 

Charles W. Boardman of Paragould was arrested on suspicion of possession of meth or cocaine less than two grams and on a revocation of probation warrant around 3:15 p.m. Thursday. 

According to a police report, Greene County K9 Deputy Anthony Ganus was on patrol when he saw a gray Dodge Ram 3500 pickup truck going east on Highway 412. 

The truck had been reported to authorities for unauthorized use, Ganus said in the report. Ganus pulled over the truck at the intersection of Howard and Highway 412 and spoke with Boardman, who reportedly was nervous. 

"While running his driver's license through dispatch, he began smoking a cigarette and asked if he could reach into the backseat of the truck for a bottle of aloe vera water," Ganus said. "I informed him that he could and observed him reach across the center console to a cardboard box behind the passenger seat to grab the water." 

Ganus said he later asked Boardman if there was anything illegal in the truck and Boardman reportedly said no. 

However, deputies later found a syringe with meth inside near where Boardman had reached for the water, the report noted. 

According to the report, the owner of the truck said he did not wish to file formal charges against Boardman for unauthorized use of a vehicle. 

Copyright 2017 KAIT. All rights reserved.

  • Region 8 News</span><a class="customMoreLink" href="/Global/category.asp?C=4391" target="_top">More >></a>Region 8 NewsMore>>

  • Lepanto under boil order

    Lepanto under boil order

    Saturday, December 23 2017 2:12 PM EST2017-12-23 19:12:00 GMT
    Saturday, December 23 2017 2:18 PM EST2017-12-23 19:18:47 GMT
    (Source: Pablo)(Source: Pablo)

    The city of Lepanto is now under a boil order until further notice, Lepanto City Clerk Tamara Wyatt said Saturday. 

    The city of Lepanto is now under a boil order until further notice, Lepanto City Clerk Tamara Wyatt said Saturday. 

  • Sheriff: Meth found in syringe during search

    Sheriff: Meth found in syringe during search

    Saturday, December 23 2017 9:58 AM EST2017-12-23 14:58:00 GMT
    Saturday, December 23 2017 10:19 AM EST2017-12-23 15:19:29 GMT
    Charles William Boardman (Source: Greene County Sheriff's Office via Vinelink)Charles William Boardman (Source: Greene County Sheriff's Office via Vinelink)

    A Greene County man is in trouble with the law after authorities reportedly discovered meth during a traffic stop on Highway 412 Thursday. 

    A Greene County man is in trouble with the law after authorities reportedly discovered meth during a traffic stop on Highway 412 Thursday. 

  • Child helps others in need

    Child helps others in need

    Friday, December 22 2017 10:50 PM EST2017-12-23 03:50:59 GMT
    Friday, December 22 2017 11:38 PM EST2017-12-23 04:38:47 GMT
    Trinity Hyde has helped over 20 children this week to receive Christmas gifts while waiting tables at a Paragould restaurant. (Source: Hyde Park Cafe Facebook page)Trinity Hyde has helped over 20 children this week to receive Christmas gifts while waiting tables at a Paragould restaurant. (Source: Hyde Park Cafe Facebook page)

    Most children spend their Christmas vacation either playing or waiting for Santa Claus to show up. 

    Most children spend their Christmas vacation either playing or waiting for Santa Claus to show up. 

    •   
Powered by Frankly