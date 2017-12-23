Sheriff: Meth found in syringe during search

A Greene County man is in trouble with the law after authorities reportedly discovered meth during a traffic stop on Highway 412 Thursday.

Charles W. Boardman of Paragould was arrested on suspicion of possession of meth or cocaine less than two grams and on a revocation of probation warrant around 3:15 p.m. Thursday.

According to a police report, Greene County K9 Deputy Anthony Ganus was on patrol when he saw a gray Dodge Ram 3500 pickup truck going east on Highway 412.

The truck had been reported to authorities for unauthorized use, Ganus said in the report. Ganus pulled over the truck at the intersection of Howard and Highway 412 and spoke with Boardman, who reportedly was nervous.

"While running his driver's license through dispatch, he began smoking a cigarette and asked if he could reach into the backseat of the truck for a bottle of aloe vera water," Ganus said. "I informed him that he could and observed him reach across the center console to a cardboard box behind the passenger seat to grab the water."

Ganus said he later asked Boardman if there was anything illegal in the truck and Boardman reportedly said no.

However, deputies later found a syringe with meth inside near where Boardman had reached for the water, the report noted.

According to the report, the owner of the truck said he did not wish to file formal charges against Boardman for unauthorized use of a vehicle.

