Lepanto under boil order

The city of Lepanto is now under a boil order until further notice, Lepanto City Clerk Tamara Wyatt said Saturday.

Wyatt said the city has been without water pressure since about 7:30 a.m. Saturday and crews are attempting to find out the cause of the problem. Officials have also spoken to the Arkansas Department of Health about the issue.

Wyatt said state officials have suggested that the water must be tested before the boil order can be lifted.

Crews are expected to have water service back online this afternoon, Wyatt said.

