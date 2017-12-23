Lepanto under boil order - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

Lepanto under boil order

(Source: Pablo) (Source: Pablo)
LEPANTO, AR (KAIT) -

The city of Lepanto is now under a boil order until further notice, Lepanto City Clerk Tamara Wyatt said Saturday. 

Wyatt said the city has been without water pressure since about 7:30 a.m. Saturday and crews are attempting to find out the cause of the problem. Officials have also spoken to the Arkansas Department of Health about the issue. 

Wyatt said state officials have suggested that the water must be tested before the boil order can be lifted. 

Crews are expected to have water service back online this afternoon, Wyatt said.  

Copyright 2017 KAIT. All rights reserved.

  • Region 8 News</span><a class="customMoreLink" href="/Global/category.asp?C=4391" target="_top">More >></a>Region 8 NewsMore>>

  • Lepanto under boil order

    Lepanto under boil order

    Saturday, December 23 2017 2:12 PM EST2017-12-23 19:12:00 GMT
    Saturday, December 23 2017 2:18 PM EST2017-12-23 19:18:47 GMT
    (Source: Pablo)(Source: Pablo)

    The city of Lepanto is now under a boil order until further notice, Lepanto City Clerk Tamara Wyatt said Saturday. 

    The city of Lepanto is now under a boil order until further notice, Lepanto City Clerk Tamara Wyatt said Saturday. 

  • Sheriff: Meth found in syringe during search

    Sheriff: Meth found in syringe during search

    Saturday, December 23 2017 9:58 AM EST2017-12-23 14:58:00 GMT
    Saturday, December 23 2017 10:19 AM EST2017-12-23 15:19:29 GMT
    Charles William Boardman (Source: Greene County Sheriff's Office via Vinelink)Charles William Boardman (Source: Greene County Sheriff's Office via Vinelink)

    A Greene County man is in trouble with the law after authorities reportedly discovered meth during a traffic stop on Highway 412 Thursday. 

    A Greene County man is in trouble with the law after authorities reportedly discovered meth during a traffic stop on Highway 412 Thursday. 

  • Child helps others in need

    Child helps others in need

    Friday, December 22 2017 10:50 PM EST2017-12-23 03:50:59 GMT
    Friday, December 22 2017 11:38 PM EST2017-12-23 04:38:47 GMT
    Trinity Hyde has helped over 20 children this week to receive Christmas gifts while waiting tables at a Paragould restaurant. (Source: Hyde Park Cafe Facebook page)Trinity Hyde has helped over 20 children this week to receive Christmas gifts while waiting tables at a Paragould restaurant. (Source: Hyde Park Cafe Facebook page)

    Most children spend their Christmas vacation either playing or waiting for Santa Claus to show up. 

    Most children spend their Christmas vacation either playing or waiting for Santa Claus to show up. 

    •   
Powered by Frankly