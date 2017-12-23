UPDATE: boil water order lifted in Lepanto

The city of Lepanto has lifted a boil water order, City Clerk Tamara Wyatt said Friday morning.

Wyatt said the city had been without water pressure since Saturday, Dec. 23.

The Arkansas Department of Health tested the water and deemed it safe to drink.

As for the cause of the loss in water pressure, Wyatt said a water line separated and came apart causing the pressure to drop.

Copyright 2017 KAIT. All rights reserved.