Bond set in pursuit case

The two men accused of leading authorities on a two-state chase over the Christmas weekend appeared Thursday before a judge for a probable cause hearing.

Christopher Kyle Davis and Zachary Ryan Ingram were arrested Saturday after a multi-agency pursuit, Capt. Justin Rolland of the Craighead County Sheriff's Office said.

Rolland said police received word about a stolen vehicle.

The pursuit began around 1:10 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 23 after Kennett police received word from the Dexter Police Department regarding a stolen black 2002 Chevrolet Pick-Up, with the suspect reportedly armed with a firearm.

An hour later, officers initiated a traffic stop in Missouri, but the truck failed to stop, and a pursuit began.

The pursuit continued through U.S. 412 West, eventually crossing into Arkansas, where the truck turned west onto a county road and continued south along the St. Francis River Levee Road, before turning onto Highway 18 and heading into Lake City.

After a chase through Lake City, the vehicle went back to the St. Francis River Levee Road and continued south before crashing into a Corps of Engineers gate on top of the levee.

The suspects, later identified as Davis and Ingram, continued south, but officers were unable to follow.

Rolland said officers later located the stolen truck on an abandoned levee system in a wooded area between Lake City and Trumann Saturday afternoon.

Officers discovered and later arrested Ingram after Ingram reportedly broke into a residence.

Davis reportedly stole a second vehicle and led Arkansas State Police on a second pursuit before officers took him into custody.

Davis was arrested on suspicion of theft by receiving greater than $5,000 less than $25,000, two counts of theft by receiving-credit/debit card, fleeing in a vehicle, fleeing on foot, refusal to submit to arrest, reckless driving and driving on a suspended license.

Ingram was arrested on suspicion of theft by receiving less than $25,000 but greater than $5,000.

A $65,000 total bond was set for Davis and Ingram by a judge Thursday.

Several agencies were involved in the pursuit, including the Missouri State Highway Patrol, Arkansas State Police, Lake City Police Department, Craighead County Sheriff’s Office, Poinsett County Sheriff’s Office, Trumann Police Department, Dunklin County Sheriff's Office, and Arbyrd Police Department.

