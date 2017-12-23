CCSD: ASP, authorities search area for suspect or suspects in ve - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

CCSD: ASP, authorities search area for suspect or suspects in vehicle theft

(Source: Raycom Media) (Source: Raycom Media)
CRAIGHEAD COUNTY, AR (KAIT) -

According to Capt. Justin Rolland of the Craighead County Sheriff's Office, authorities in two states are searching for a suspect or suspects involved in a stolen vehicle taken Saturday from Kennett, Mo. 

Rolland said police pursued the vehicle and later found the vehicle in a wooded area between Lake City and Trumann Saturday afternoon but were not able to find the suspect or suspects involved. 

Details were scarce as to what happened in Kennett and police have not released details on the identities of the suspects. 

However, Rolland said Arkansas State Police, Craighead County deputies, Lake City police and Kennett police are searching for the suspect or suspects. 

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of the suspects should call the Craighead County Sheriff's Office at 870-935-5553.

Copyright 2017 KAIT. All rights reserved.

