CCSD: two arrested in multi-agency pursuit - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

CCSD: two arrested in multi-agency pursuit

(Source: Raycom Media) (Source: Raycom Media)
CRAIGHEAD COUNTY, AR (KAIT) -

According to Capt. Justin Rolland of the Craighead County Sheriff's Office, two people were arrested following a multi-agency pursuit after a vehicle was stolen in Kennett, Mo. 

Rolland said police pursued the vehicle and later found the vehicle in a wooded area between Lake City and Trumann Saturday afternoon. 

Craighead County Sheriff's Deputies arrested one suspect at a residence.

Rolland said Arkansas State Police arrested the other suspect after another pursuit Saturday night.

Details were scarce as to what happened in Kennett and police have not released details on the identities of the suspects. 

Rolland said Arkansas State Police, Craighead County deputies, Lake City police and Kennett police were involved in the search. 

He also said the suspects reportedly stole two vehicles.

Copyright 2017 KAIT. All rights reserved.

  • Region 8 News</span><a class="customMoreLink" href="/Global/category.asp?C=4391" target="_top">More >></a>Region 8 NewsMore>>

  • FedEx issues service alert for possible shipping delays

    Saturday, December 23 2017 11:46 PM EST2017-12-24 04:46:03 GMT
    (Source: WMC Action News 5 archives)(Source: WMC Action News 5 archives)

    Moving more than 10 million packages a day, the FedEx hub in Memphis is a global powerhouse that never stops. 

    Moving more than 10 million packages a day, the FedEx hub in Memphis is a global powerhouse that never stops. 

  • CCSD: two arrested in multi-agency pursuit

    CCSD: two arrested in multi-agency pursuit

    Saturday, December 23 2017 5:34 PM EST2017-12-23 22:34:35 GMT
    Saturday, December 23 2017 10:42 PM EST2017-12-24 03:42:27 GMT
    (Source: Raycom Media)(Source: Raycom Media)

    According to Capt. Justin Rolland of the Craighead County Sheriff's Office, two people were arrested following a multi-agency pursuit after a vehicle was stolen in Kennett, Mo. 

    According to Capt. Justin Rolland of the Craighead County Sheriff's Office, two people were arrested following a multi-agency pursuit after a vehicle was stolen in Kennett, Mo. 

  • Lorado Grocery gives to children in honor of slain employee

    Lorado Grocery gives to children in honor of slain employee

    Saturday, December 23 2017 10:16 PM EST2017-12-24 03:16:54 GMT
    Saturday, December 23 2017 10:25 PM EST2017-12-24 03:25:18 GMT
    (Source: KAIT)(Source: KAIT)

    The Lorado Grocery Store in Greene County honored slain employee, Stacy Quintana Saturday evening.

    The Lorado Grocery Store in Greene County honored slain employee, Stacy Quintana Saturday evening.

    •   
Powered by Frankly