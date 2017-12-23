CCSD: two arrested in multi-agency pursuit

According to Capt. Justin Rolland of the Craighead County Sheriff's Office, two people were arrested following a multi-agency pursuit after a vehicle was stolen in Kennett, Mo.

Rolland said police pursued the vehicle and later found the vehicle in a wooded area between Lake City and Trumann Saturday afternoon.

Craighead County Sheriff's Deputies arrested one suspect at a residence.

Rolland said Arkansas State Police arrested the other suspect after another pursuit Saturday night.

Details were scarce as to what happened in Kennett and police have not released details on the identities of the suspects.

Rolland said Arkansas State Police, Craighead County deputies, Lake City police and Kennett police were involved in the search.

He also said the suspects reportedly stole two vehicles.

