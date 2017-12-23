Two men arrested following multi-agency pursuit

According to Capt. Justin Rolland of the Craighead County Sheriff's Office, two people were arrested following a multi-agency pursuit after a vehicle was stolen in Kennett.

The pursuit began around 1:10 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 23 after Kennett police received word from the Dexter Police Department regarding a stolen black 2002 Chevrolet Pick-Up, with the suspect reportedly armed with a firearm.

An hour later, officers initiated a traffic stop in Missouri, but the truck failed to stop and a pursuit began.

The pursuit continued through U.S. 412 West, eventually crossing into Arkansas, where the truck turned west onto a county road and continued south along the St. Francis River Levee Road, before turning onto Highway 18 and heading into Lake City.

After a chase through Lake City, the vehicle went back to the St. Francis River Levee Road and continued south before crashing into a Corps of Engineers gate on top of the levee.

The suspects, later identified as Christopher Kyle Davis and Zachary Ryan Ingram, continued south, but officers were unable to follow.

Rolland said officers later located the stolen truck on an abandoned levee system in a wooded area between Lake City and Trumann Saturday afternoon.

Officers discovered and later arrested Ingram after Ingram broke into a residence.

Davis reportedly stole a second vehicle and led Arkansas State Police on a second pursuit before officers took him into custody.

Formal charges are pending in regards to the multiple state and municipal violations.

Several agencies were involved in the pursuit, including the Missouri State Highway Patrol, Arkansas State Police, Lake City Police Department, Craighead County Sheriff’s Office, Poinsett County Sheriff’s Office, Trumann Police Department, Dunklin County Sheriff's Office, and Arbyrd Police Department.

Copyright 2017 KAIT. All rights reserved.