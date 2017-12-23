NEA Tournament Saturday December 23, 2017 Scores - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

NEA Tournament Saturday December 23, 2017 Scores

71st Annual NEA Tournament from the A-State campus

Girl's Scores:

Riverside 67
ICC 19
Final
Bailey Fisher (16) Lotti Hoffman (13) Haven Robertson (12) for Riverside
Harley Thomason (9) for ICC

Brookland 72
Rivercrest 46
Final
Kalifa Ford (19) Emily Pate (19) for Brookland
Mallorie Lovrien (12) Sydney Lane (13)

Marmaduke 59
Melbourne 62
Final
Scout Weatherford (15) Reesa Hampton (13)
 

Nettleton 63
Cave City 21
Final
Jordan Elder (17) Mya Love (14) for Nettleton
Sierra Williams (9) for Cave City

Boy's Scores:

Marmaduke 47
CRA 52
Final

Derek Agee (24) Jonathan Webb (16) for Marmaduke
Dalton Smith (20) Bennett Austin (11) for CRA

Marked Tree 82 
Bay 47
Final
Colby Malone (15) Jack Brown (15) Paul Coleman (15) Tray Brown (12) for Marked Tree
Dax Gibson (13) for Bay

Blytheville 86
Gosnell 55
Final
Treay Jamison (19) Tony Newmy (19) Michael Caruthers (14) Ja'Quon Fowler (11) Winston Peace (10) for Blytheville
Trajan Donnerson (13) Mkylan Caruthers (11) for Gosnell
 

