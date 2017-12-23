NEA Basketball Tournament (Saturday, December 23, 2017 scores)

71st Annual NEA Tournament from the A-State campus
Girl's Scores:
Riverside 67
ICC 19
Final
Bailey Fisher (16) Lotti Hoffman (13) Haven Robertson (12) for Riverside
Harley Thomason (9) for ICC
Brookland 72
Rivercrest 46
Final
Kalifa Ford (19) Emily Pate (19) for Brookland
Mallorie Lovrien (12) Sydney Lane (13)
Marmaduke 59
Melbourne 62
Final
Scout Weatherford (15) Reesa Hampton (13)
Nettleton 63
Cave City 21
Final
Jordan Elder (17) Mya Love (14) for Nettleton
Sierra Williams (9) for Cave City
Boy's Scores:
Marmaduke 47
CRA 52
Final
Derek Agee (24) Jonathan Webb (16) for Marmaduke
Dalton Smith (20) Bennett Austin (11) for CRA
