Lorado Grocery gives to children in honor of slain employee

The Lorado Grocery Store in Greene County honored slain employee, Stacy Quintana Saturday evening.

Saturday marks the day Quintana was shot and killed at the store two years ago.

Her husband, Charles Quintana, admitted to police that he planned the killing of his wife.

Saturday night employees wanted to create new memories for this day by giving back to children in the community in honor of Quintana.

“Stacy always enjoyed the kids and gave them candy, just really enjoyed connecting with the kids so, this is just away for us to honor her and kind of create a new memory for this day,” employee, Michelle Knight said.

Community members picked angels hanging on the Christmas tree throughout the past few weeks. Each angel had a child’s Christmas gift wish.

Those children gathered at the store for a pizza party, a visit with Santa and received gifts.

“The donations just poured in to make this possible,” Knight said. “I was really touched by that. This community has giving hearts, it’s just amazing. The kids have been excited since they got here.”

Employees said they want to make this a bigger and better event each year to remember Quintana forever.

