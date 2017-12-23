Lorado Grocery gives to children in honor of slain employee - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

Lorado Grocery gives to children in honor of slain employee

Posted by Jordan Howington, Weekend Anchor - Reporter
Bio
Connect
Biography
(Source: KAIT) (Source: KAIT)
(Source: KAIT) (Source: KAIT)
(Source: KAIT) (Source: KAIT)
GREENE COUNTY, AR (KAIT) -

The Lorado Grocery Store in Greene County honored slain employee, Stacy Quintana Saturday evening.

Saturday marks the day Quintana was shot and killed at the store two years ago.

Her husband, Charles Quintana, admitted to police that he planned the killing of his wife.

Saturday night employees wanted to create new memories for this day by giving back to children in the community in honor of Quintana.

Stacy always enjoyed the kids and gave them candy, just really enjoyed connecting with the kids so, this is just away for us to honor her and kind of create a new memory for this day, employee, Michelle Knight said.

Community members picked angels hanging on the Christmas tree throughout the past few weeks. Each angel had a childs Christmas gift wish.

Those children gathered at the store for a pizza party, a visit with Santa and received gifts.

The donations just poured in to make this possible, Knight said. I was really touched by that. This community has giving hearts, its just amazing. The kids have been excited since they got here.

Employees said they want to make this a bigger and better event each year to remember Quintana forever. 

Copyright 2017 KAIT. All rights reserved.

  • Region 8 News</span><a class="customMoreLink" href="/Global/category.asp?C=4391" target="_top">More >></a>Region 8 NewsMore>>

  • FedEx issues service alert for possible shipping delays

    Saturday, December 23 2017 11:46 PM EST2017-12-24 04:46:03 GMT
    (Source: WMC Action News 5 archives)(Source: WMC Action News 5 archives)

    Moving more than 10 million packages a day, the FedEx hub in Memphis is a global powerhouse that never stops. 

    Moving more than 10 million packages a day, the FedEx hub in Memphis is a global powerhouse that never stops. 

  • CCSD: two arrested in multi-agency pursuit

    CCSD: two arrested in multi-agency pursuit

    Saturday, December 23 2017 5:34 PM EST2017-12-23 22:34:35 GMT
    Saturday, December 23 2017 10:42 PM EST2017-12-24 03:42:27 GMT
    (Source: Raycom Media)(Source: Raycom Media)

    According to Capt. Justin Rolland of the Craighead County Sheriff's Office, two people were arrested following a multi-agency pursuit after a vehicle was stolen in Kennett, Mo. 

    According to Capt. Justin Rolland of the Craighead County Sheriff's Office, two people were arrested following a multi-agency pursuit after a vehicle was stolen in Kennett, Mo. 

  • Lorado Grocery gives to children in honor of slain employee

    Lorado Grocery gives to children in honor of slain employee

    Saturday, December 23 2017 10:16 PM EST2017-12-24 03:16:54 GMT
    Saturday, December 23 2017 10:25 PM EST2017-12-24 03:25:18 GMT
    (Source: KAIT)(Source: KAIT)

    The Lorado Grocery Store in Greene County honored slain employee, Stacy Quintana Saturday evening.

    The Lorado Grocery Store in Greene County honored slain employee, Stacy Quintana Saturday evening.

    •   
Powered by Frankly