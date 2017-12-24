Last-minute shoppers out on Christmas Eve

Many shoppers rushed to make some last minute purchases on Christmas Eve.

Target employees said the store was busy and items were flying off the shelves.

Toys and gift baskets were among the items going quickly over the weekend.

"A lot of the last minute shoppers come in and they go for those items that are quick and easy, bath gift sets, things of that nature," said Target employee Aaron Pyle. "So, we do see a lot of turn on those, especially in the last few days leading up to Christmas."

Many shoppers also stopped in for wrapping paper and grocery items.

"We are sold through a lot of items now, just because of the traffic and obviously too the time of year," he said. "So, in certain spots, it's definitely kind of light."

Target was also one of the last stores to close on Christmas Eve.

The store welcomed shoppers until 10 p.m. Sunday, making it one of the only retailers open that late in Jonesboro.

