Man celebrates 97th birthday

A Lake City man celebrated his 97th birthday a day early on Christmas Eve.

Raymond Clark says he was a Christmas present to his parents the day he was born.

Clark is beloved by many in his town and is a Purple Heart veteran.

Family and friends surrounded him on Sunday at a birthday party in his honor.

Clark says he enjoys spending his birthday surrounded by so many wonderful people.

"It's really great, 97 of them, it's 97 years," he said. "I hope to make the 100!"

Clark has not only lived a long life, he has also had his wife by his side for 79 years.

The couple says they hope to celebrate Raymond's 100th birthday in a big way with many loved ones in attendance.

Copyright 2017 KAIT. All rights reserved.