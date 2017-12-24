Santa visited children in area hospitals

Santa's tradition continued in Region 8 after he made quick pit stops at area hospitals.

For numerous years Barry Forrest, dressed as Santa Claus, has put smiles on many faces in local hospital rooms.

Christmas Eve night, we caught him at St. Bernards Medical Center in Jonesboro.

He, along with his elves and of course Mrs. Claus, hit halls of the pediatrics floor.

“There’s nothing worse than being sick and in the hospital on Christmas when you don’t think Santa is going to come see you,” he said.

Santa and his elves surprised many children with toys. Most of them were not feeling well, but the man in the big red suit with the long white beard was able to bring them moments of joy.

He also visited infants during his stop. He said it is a tradition he does not ever want to end.

“My dad did this before me. He did it about 10 years before me,” he said. “We’ve continued it for all these years. I hope my kids will start taking it over when I can’t do it anymore. It’s a joyous time and we love to see the little kids’ faces light up. That’s what this is all about.”

Some of the nurses and staff also made sure to snag a picture with Santa during his stop and a candy cane, too.

After leaving St Bernards, he then visited NEA Baptist Memorial Hospital.

Copyright 2017 KAIT. All rights reserved.