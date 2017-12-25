Arkansas unemployment rate rises slightly in November

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) - The jobless rate in Arkansas rose slightly in November, according to a report from the Arkansas Department of Workforce Services.

The department said Friday the unemployment rate rose from 3.6 percent in October to 3.7 percent in November.

The jobless rate remains lower than the national unemployment rate of 4.1 percent.

The state reports a drop of 3,800 jobs in the leisure and hospitality industry and a decline of 1,000 jobs in construction, while retail trade added 2,000 jobs as stores hired temporary workers for the holiday shopping season.

Year-to-year numbers show Arkansas' unemployment rate is down from 4.0 percent in November 2016.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.