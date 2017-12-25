Body found in Arkansas County is missing Pine Bluff man

STUTTGART, Ark. (AP) - A body found earlier this month in Arkansas County has been identified as a missing Pine Bluff man and a suspect in the death has been arrested.

Pine Bluff Det. Mike Sweeney says the body found Dec. 11 in a roadside ditch near Stuttgart is that of 57-year-old Curtis Urquhart.

Authorities have arrested the man Urquhart was last seen alive with in connection with the death, but court records do not show that formal charges have been filed.

Arkansas State Police investigators say the suspect told them he and Urquhart were riding around on Nov. 27 and Urquart repeatedly asked for money. The suspect said he then shot Urquhart out of fear for his life and left the body in the ditch near Stuttgart.

