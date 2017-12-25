Community Christmas lunch held in Newport

Staff members at Unity Health Harris Medical Center in Newport worked to make sure no one had Christmas lunch alone on Monday.

The group held their second annual "No One Eats Alone On Christmas Day" lunch in the hospital café.

Organizers said they host the event in hopes of reaching out to many in the community who are spending their holiday alone.

Medical staff members came up with the idea to host the lunch event last year.

"We were given a challenge last year by our medical staff," said administrator Darren Caldwell. "There was a viral story about people who had to eat alone at Christmas."

The group decided they wanted to reach out to their community and begin the tradition in Newport.

They served a Christmas lunch to around 50 people and gave them a free blanket before leaving the event.

The event is free and open to the public and organizers always welcome volunteers.

"We'll be happy for those that want to have the need or feel the need to volunteer," Caldwell said. "It's not just a Unity thing, it's a Newport thing."

