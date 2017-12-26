1 man killed, woman kidnapped in Ark. Christmas Day shooting

LONOKE, Ark. (AP) - One man is in custody and Arkansas authorities are searching for a second suspect following a Christmas Day shooting in which one person was killed, another wounded and a woman was kidnapped.

Thirty-three-year-old Richard Gilliam of Little Rock was being held without bond Tuesday at the Lonoke County jail on charges that include capital murder.

Lonoke County sheriff's officials say Gilliam was one of two men who entered a home early Monday in Scott, just southeast of Little Rock, and began firing at people inside.

Killed in the shooting was 49-year-old Arlin Nugent. Authorities did not reveal the condition of the second person who was shot.

The woman taken from the home was later found by Little Rock police and was transported to a hospital for unspecified injuries.

Online jail records don't indicate an attorney for Gilliam.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.