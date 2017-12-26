Narcan bringing peace of mind for Arkansas families

Many Arkansas pharmacies will start 2018 by restocking Narcan.

Law enforcement officers at departments across the state carry it on them and they're not alone. More families are buying it in case of an accident, according to KARK-TV.

The opioid reversal medication was made available over the counter in pharmacies in 2017.

Brandon Achor owns Lackie Drug Store in Lonoke. He's also a board member of the Arkansas Pharmacist Association.

"Most of them are parents who are concerned that either their medication or their grandparent's medication will get in the hands of the child," Achor told KARK.

No prescription is needed to buy Narcan, but you will need to ask your pharmacist for it.

