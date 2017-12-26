Police investigating man's death as a homicide

Police say the death of a Blytheville man Christmas Day was a homicide.

On Monday, Dec. 25, officers responded to East Promised Land Road regarding a man found on the side of the road.

According to Lt. John Frazier, commander of the Blytheville Police Department’s Criminal Investigation Division, officers found the body of 21-year-old Joshua Slaughter.

His death, Frazier said, is being investigated as a homicide.

Anyone with information on Slaughter’s death should contact the CID at 870-763-4411 or Blytheville Crime Stoppers at 844-910-7867. Tips can also be submitted to blythevillecrimestoppers.com.

Copyright 2017 KAIT. All rights reserved.