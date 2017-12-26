Shoppers rush to return gifts

Hundreds of shoppers were at the Mall at Turtle Creek on Tuesday returning items to many stores.

Return counters at Target and Gearhead Outfitters were busy for most of the day.

Stores like Target saw many returns from electronics to home décor.

Gearhead Outfitters also had many people come in to exchange clothing items for something different or another size.

Many shoppers said the crowds were overwhelming.

"There's so many people it took ten minutes just to get parking outside," said Jonesboro resident Carlee Holmes.

Several shoppers said they had driven from out of town and even out state to make returns at the mall.

"Just here to make returns, Christmas returns," said Senath, MO resident Samantha Sales.

Some shoppers said they were also at the mall to shop sales.

"I mean sometimes you want to wait because you get better things," said Caraway resident Jacob Hill. "People like to come spend right after Christmas."

Store employees at Target said they expected to see more customers making returns throughout the week.

