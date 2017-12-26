Department warns about space heater danger as temperatures drop

While it is cold outside right now, it is going to continue to get colder this week, which will leave many people looking at additional heat sources for their home.

When the temperatures drop, the amount of fire calls usually go on the rise.

Jonesboro Fire Department Battalion Chief Jerry McCormick said many of those calls involve heating units that catch on fire or catch something nearby on fire.

“Themselves malfunctioning is usually not the issue,” McCormick said. “It’s something too close to the heater, whether it’s clothing or a piece of furniture or whatever that causes that fire to ignite. The radiant heat can travel a pretty good distance whenever it’s constantly heating like that.”

You also do not want to use an extension cord with a space heater. Rather, plug it directly into the wall socket.

McCormick also wanted to remind people to take this time to check their smoke detectors.

“If you haven’t changed your batteries, change your batteries,” he said. “You can contact our administration at 870-932-2428 and we can come out and either replace your smoke detector or replace your battery, whichever one needs to be done.”

You also never need to use generators or other outdoor heaters inside the home because of the risk of carbon monoxide poisoning.

Copyright 2017 KAIT. All rights reserved.