Two flown to LeBonheur Children's Hospital after crash - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

breaking

Two flown to LeBonheur Children's Hospital after crash

JONESBORO, AR (KAIT) -

Two children were injured in a crash on Highway 18 near Nestle in Jonesboro Tuesday evening.

According to Jonesboro police, a semi-truck pulled out in front of a passenger vehicle.

Two children were flown to LeBonheur Children's Hospital in Memphis with unknown injuries. The drivers of both vehicles were not hurt.

Region 8 News has a crew on scene.

