Police: children in critical condition following wreck involving semi

Two children were airlifted to Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital in Memphis Tuesday evening following a crash on Highway 18.

The wreck happened near the Nestle plant at the intersection of Great Dane Lane and Highland Drive.

According to the Jonesboro Police Department, a semi-truck pulled out from Great Dane Lane onto Highway 18 and into the path of a red Chevrolet Lumina.

Jonesboro police say the driver of the Lumina, identified as Evan Haggins, slammed on his brakes when the driver of the semi, identified as David Wayne Martin, pulled out in front of him.

According to police, Haggins’ car skid for approximately 330 feet before hitting the back of the semi-truck. At that point, police say Haggins car continued under the trailer of the semi-truck and the roof of the car was torn off.

While neither driver was injured, two boys in Haggins car were airlifted to Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital. Jonesboro police say one of the children was 2-years-old. No date of birth was listed for the other child.

Police say both children are in critical condition.

