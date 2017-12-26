NEA Tournament Semifinal Scores

Girls Scores:
Brookland 45
Nettleton 70
Final
Emily Pate (16), Kailfa Ford (14) for Brookland
Bailey Booker and Mya Love (12 each) for Nettleton
Batesville 59
Valley View 67
Final
Taylor Griffin (21) Taylor Hammack (14) for Batesville
Reagan Dodd (31) Molly Poe (23) for Valley View
Melbourne 57
Riverside 69
Final
Reagan Rapert (23), Halle Cooper (12), Dani Hardaway 10 for Melbourne
Bailey Fisher (14), Brittany Sain (12), Hailey Carr (10), Haven Robertson (10) for Riverside
Tuckerman 29
Bay 57
Final
Jordyn Lane (15) for Tuckerman
Mallory Hartley (22) Sarah Blackman (16) Abby Frisby (10) for Bay
Boy's Scores:
EPC 71
ICC 62
Final
Dee Buchanan (28) Travis Joplin (18) Isaiah Taylor (14) for EPC
Justus Cooper (37) Caleb Faulkner (16) for ICC
Westside 70
Nettleton 80
Final
Avery Felts (26) Riley Felkins (20) Cullen Felkins (19) for Westside
Kevin Fulton (31) Jay Campbell (22) Will Joyner (10) for Nettleton
CRA 32
Marked Tree 72
Final
Dakota Smith (8) Noah Elms (7) Dalton Smith (7) for CRA
Tray Brown (21) Colby Malone (11) Markel Perry (10) for Marked Tree
Brookland 50
Blytheville 44
Final
Braxton Haff (16) Braden Smith (14) for Brookland
Tony Newmy (13) Jaurous Haynes (12) for Blytheville
