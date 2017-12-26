NEA Tournament Semifinal Scores - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

NEA Tournament Semifinal Scores

(Source: AP Graphics Bank) (Source: AP Graphics Bank)

Girls Scores:

Brookland 45
Nettleton 70
Final

Emily Pate (16), Kailfa Ford (14) for Brookland
Bailey Booker and Mya Love (12 each) for Nettleton


Batesville 59
Valley View 67
Final

Taylor Griffin (21) Taylor Hammack (14) for Batesville
Reagan Dodd (31) Molly Poe (23) for Valley View

Melbourne 57
Riverside 69
Final

Reagan Rapert (23), Halle Cooper (12), Dani Hardaway 10 for Melbourne
Bailey Fisher (14), Brittany Sain (12), Hailey Carr (10), Haven Robertson (10) for Riverside

Tuckerman 29
Bay 57
Final

Jordyn Lane (15) for Tuckerman
Mallory Hartley (22) Sarah Blackman (16) Abby Frisby (10)  for Bay

Boy's Scores:

EPC 71
ICC 62
Final 

Dee Buchanan (28) Travis Joplin (18) Isaiah Taylor (14) for EPC
Justus Cooper (37) Caleb Faulkner (16) for ICC
 

Westside 70
Nettleton 80
Final

Avery Felts (26) Riley Felkins (20) Cullen Felkins (19) for Westside
Kevin Fulton (31) Jay Campbell (22) Will Joyner (10) for Nettleton

CRA 32
Marked Tree 72
Final

Dakota Smith (8) Noah Elms (7) Dalton Smith (7) for CRA
Tray Brown (21) Colby Malone (11) Markel Perry (10) for Marked Tree

Brookland 50
Blytheville 44
Final

Braxton Haff (16) Braden Smith (14) for Brookland
Tony Newmy (13) Jaurous Haynes (12) for Blytheville
 

Powered by Frankly