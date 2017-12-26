NEA Tournament Semifinal Scores

Girls Scores:

Brookland 45

Nettleton 70

Final



Emily Pate (16), Kailfa Ford (14) for Brookland

Bailey Booker and Mya Love (12 each) for Nettleton



Batesville 59

Valley View 67

Final



Taylor Griffin (21) Taylor Hammack (14) for Batesville

Reagan Dodd (31) Molly Poe (23) for Valley View

Melbourne 57

Riverside 69

Final



Reagan Rapert (23), Halle Cooper (12), Dani Hardaway 10 for Melbourne

Bailey Fisher (14), Brittany Sain (12), Hailey Carr (10), Haven Robertson (10) for Riverside

Tuckerman 29

Bay 57

Final



Jordyn Lane (15) for Tuckerman

Mallory Hartley (22) Sarah Blackman (16) Abby Frisby (10) for Bay

Boy's Scores:

EPC 71

ICC 62

Final



Dee Buchanan (28) Travis Joplin (18) Isaiah Taylor (14) for EPC

Justus Cooper (37) Caleb Faulkner (16) for ICC



Westside 70

Nettleton 80

Final

Avery Felts (26) Riley Felkins (20) Cullen Felkins (19) for Westside

Kevin Fulton (31) Jay Campbell (22) Will Joyner (10) for Nettleton

CRA 32

Marked Tree 72

Final

Dakota Smith (8) Noah Elms (7) Dalton Smith (7) for CRA

Tray Brown (21) Colby Malone (11) Markel Perry (10) for Marked Tree

Brookland 50

Blytheville 44

Final

Braxton Haff (16) Braden Smith (14) for Brookland

Tony Newmy (13) Jaurous Haynes (12) for Blytheville

