Walnut Ridge police encourage residents to purchase surveillance cameras

The Walnut Ridge Police Department is encouraging citizens to purchase surveillance cameras for their properties after a string of recent thefts.

According to a Facebook post written by Police Chief Chris Kirksey, police worked two thefts in as many weeks in which the suspect attempted to break into a home and steal several items. Chief Kirksey said the incidents generally happen in the late night or early morning hours.

"The ultimate goal of these folks was to break into homes and steal whatever they could get their hands on," Kirksey said. "Their trick is to knock on your door hoping no one will answer or respond to them, making them think no one is home."

Chief Kirksey said they have been able to identify two suspects because Walnut Ridge residents had surveillance cameras on their property. The names of the suspects were not released.

According to Kirksey, high definition surveillance systems can cost as little as $100.

"It’s an extremely low price to pay to protect your property and others residing around you," Kirksey said.

Kirskey said purchasing the surveillance cameras is a proactive approach and will make many think twice about committing a theft at a home or property.

Copyright 2017 KAIT. All rights reserved.