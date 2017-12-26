Beebe fires city employee after gesture caught on camera

The Beebe City Council voted to terminate a city employee after several complaints of inappropriate people skills culminated with an inappropriate gesture.

According to a report from NBC affiliate KARK, the city received multiple complaints regarding Chief Court Clerk Misty Perkins' behavior.

Perkins was caught on camera making a gesture towards a citizen after the person walks away following a confrontation.

During the city council meeting on Mon., Dec. 18, the council voted unanimously 5-0 to terminate Perkins.

"We're not going to have that here, we're going to treat our citizens in high regard," Carol Westergren, City Clerk and Treasurer said.

Following Perkins' release, the court clerk's computer system was made inaccessible.

They hope to fill the position by early 2018.

Copyright 2017 KAIT. All rights reserved.