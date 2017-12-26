Tattoo artist offering to cover up racist, gang-related tattoos for free

One central Arkansas tattoo artist offered quite the deal for those wishing to cover up certain tattoos.

According to a report from NBC affiliate KARK, Nicholas Peirce, a tattoo artist at the Diamond State Tattoo Parlor, offered a special deal through Facebook to cover up any tattoos resembling racism, or tattoos that are gang-related.

The best part is it's all free.

"If somebody regrets something they got 20 years ago or even two years ago, I always try to make it happen," Peirce said.

According to Peirce, the normal price for a cover-up ranges anywhere from $450-$1,000, depending on the size.

"I feel like doing this is really going to hopefully spark something in the community, in the tattoo community and maybe it will spread further than just me," Peirce said.

Peirce said he plans to keep this offer going forever.

Copyright 2017 KAIT. All rights reserved.