Baxter Co. man accused of molesting girl on Christmas Day

A Baxter County man faces a sexual assault charge after police say he molested a 12-year-old girl.

Fayetteville police arrested 44-year-old Raymond Chappell of Midway on Monday, Dec. 25, in connection with a second-degree sexual assault charge, according to a report by KFSM-TV.

The victim told police that Chappell came into her room that morning and barricaded the door by sticking a knife in the door jamb.

She alleged Chappell got into bed with her with his genitals exposed and touched her inappropriately.

According to a preliminary police report, Chappell “admitted to being in the girl’s room but denied molesting her.”

Chappell reportedly said he “could’ve bumped into the girl and she might have mistaken it for being molested.” He also said he “possibly” exposed his penis while in the girl’s room, the report stated.

He is being held on a $25,000 bond awaiting a Feb. 2 appearance in Washington County Circuit Court.

Copyright 2017 KAIT. All rights reserved.