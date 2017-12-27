Man accused of beating grandfather arrested again for beating pregnant woman

A man accused of beating his grandfather is in more trouble after police said he beat a pregnant woman at a movie theater.

According to the Baxter Bulletin, Blaze Logan Forrester, 22, attacked two people at different locations.

Mountain Home Police Chief Carry Manuel told the Baxter Bulletin that Forrester got into an argument with a married couple at a local movie theater. Manuel said Forrester hit the pregnant woman in the face.

About 20 minutes later, according to police, Forrester allegedly assaulted a driver at a local fast-food restaurant.

Forrester was out of jail on bail during the recent attacks.

According to jail records, Forrester is being held in the Baxter County Detention Center for second-degree battery. He'll appear in court on January 11.

He's already charged with battery in an incident involving his 92-year-old grandfather.

According to court documents filed in May 2017, the elderly man told police that Forrester "became upset when he told him to put a shirt on before going outside." He said Forrester punched him repeatedly in the face.

The following month, Forrester found himself in more trouble after an incident in jail.

According to court documents, he was being transported to another cell when he attacked a deputy. The employee had to use a stun gun to stop him. However, it didn't work. Once the employee stopped stunning Forrester, court documents stated Forrester ran into another room.

It took two more deputies, a Mountain Home police officer, and an Arkansas State Police trooper to subdue Forrester.

