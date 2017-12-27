Man accused of beating grandfather arrested again for beating pregnant woman

Technology stories from the Associated Press.
Several parking spots at the Walmart in Walnut Ridge now have a special designation.
The 2nd Judicial Drug Task Force netted two arrests recently following an investigation into the sale and/or trade of stolen guns for money or narcotics.
The residents in two Phillips County towns have been without water for nearly a week as officials there work to find a solution to the problem.
The extreme cold temperatures can be dangerous for outdoor pets.
With the wind chill dropping into the single digits this week, it is dangerous for someone without a home to be out in the cold all night long.
In the past couple of months, a number of high-profile men have been accused of sexual harassment and sexual assault. Allegations have led to resignations in Congress - and may have made a difference in a key Senate race.
These people close to President Donald Trump's campaign and administration have been indicted in Special Counsel Robert Mueller's Russia probe.
The Paragould Fire Department is working on a large field fire along Highway 69 east of Paragould.
Recently, Chief Meteorologist Ryan Vaughan asked his Facebook audience to text their mom and ask how long it would to take to cook a 25 lb. turkey in a microwave.
Twenty-six people were killed in a mass shooting Nov. 5, 2017, during the Sunday morning services at the First Baptist Church in Sutherland, Texas, an unincorporated community of about 600 residents.
Wildfires are raging in California, burning homes and prompting evacuations. At least 17 have died, and more than 3,000 structures have burned.
Nate made landfall twice in the U.S. as a hurricane but quickly weakened to a tropical storm after the second landfall.
Religious leaders, elected officials and mourners gathered at multiple prayer vigils Monday night in Las Vegas after more than 50 people were killed and more than 500 were injured in the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history.
Stephen Hughes, a Rutherford Co. native who is a faculty member at the University of Puerto Rico at Mayagüez, shared these photos of the damage hurricanes Irma and Maria left behind.
The search for survivors continues after a powerful earthquake in Mexico on Tuesday.
