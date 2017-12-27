Campbell, Broyles, Alamo among noted Arkansas deaths in 2017

By The Associated Press

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) - Football coach Frank Broyles, entertainer Glen Campbell, Aromatique founder Patti Upton and disgraced televangelist Tony Alamo were among the noted and notorious Arkansans who died in 2017.

Broyles died at age 92 from Alzheimer's complications. He guided the University of Arkansas to a 1964 national championship awarded after the bowl season and later was athletic director. During his tenure, Arkansas left the Southwest Conference for the Southeastern Conference.

Campbell died six years after announcing he had been diagnosed with Alzheimer's disease. He was 81 and had hits including "Rhinestone Cowboy" and "Wichita Lineman."

Patti Upton founded Aromatique, a home fragrance company after developing a mix of oils to help a friend's shop "smell like Christmas."

Alamo died in federal prison following a sex crimes conviction.

