Little Rock police redefine how homicides are recorded

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) - Police in Little Rock have redefined what types of killings are included in the city's homicide total in a move that will lower the annual tally that's recorded.



Lt. Michael Ford tells the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette that justifiable homicides will no longer be included in the broader tally.



There were 55 killings in the city as of Friday but authorities will record 53 homicides because two deaths were the result of officer-involved shootings that were determined to be justifiable.



The total of 55 represents the highest number in a decade and the third highest since 1993, when the city saw the greatest number of homicides in its history at 76.



Ford says the city isn't trying to "cook the numbers" and the change falls in line with FBI guidelines in reporting crime data.

Information from: Arkansas Democrat-Gazette, http://www.arkansasonline.com

