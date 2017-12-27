Cold and snow to north should push ducks Into Arkansas

LITTLE ROCK (AGFC) – Last week's heavy rains through the southern, eastern and northeast portions of Arkansas delivered much-needed water to state's public hunting grounds. Now, extreme cold and snowfall in Missouri and ice in Illinois should push new ducks southward. The new influx of water into Steve N. Wilson Raft Creek Bottoms WMA will allow for the first permit hunt of the season this weekend, Dec. 30-31.
Several good reports have been forwarded to Ducks Unlimited from waterfowl observers in Arkansas. An observer in Searcy reported Wednesday (Dec. 27) that ducks were flying high, activity was steady, and the wind was brutal and cold. Anything less than a foot of open water was starting to freeze. Teal were prominent. Mallards were decoying fair but seem to be call-shy. Reports from hunters on or near the Mississippi River also saw increasing numbers and larger migrations of ducks, but harvest numbers still spotty. The same was true from a reporter in Stuttgart to the waterfowl report, who said he saw many more ducks, though they weren't as active at his rice field, where shallow water was freezing. A hunter submitted a report to DU saying he walked in to the edge of Little Bell in Hurricane Lake, and saw lots of gadwall and woodies. Mallards were wanting to work Bear Slough, he said. A hunter using timber off the Cache River Wednesday said he saw some ducks. "mostly high flyers. Not many wanted to work. Very slow!" Yet another observer said he had seen more ducks before the cold front.
As for other areas reporting, one hunter said he walked Ed Gordon Point Remove WMA "and didn't see a bird. There's water all in it now, but no birds at all." Low numbers were reported at Nimrod Lloyd Millwood WMA as well.
Arkansas WMAs saw large jumps in water levels after two major systems moved through the state last week. Earl Buss Bayou DeView WMA and Big Lake WMA in the northeast each were getting closer to target levels of water, while all five greentree reservoirs in the Dave Donaldson Black River WMA are at least 80 percent flooded. The St. Francis Sunken Lands WMA's huntable area is 100 percent flooded. The George H. Dunklin Jr. Bayou Meto WMA in southeast Arkansas began filling with heavy rainfall Friday, with most of the public hunting areas at or near 100 percent flooding for the weekend.
Earl Buss Bayou DeView WMA
Map | Water Gauge | Weather Report
Boaters should use caution while using the Thompson Tract boat run.
South Oliver GTR
Habitat: Mast production has been good.
Water Level: 70% flooded with a current gauge reading of 0.8 feet. There is a small amount of available water present within the natural slough on the north end of this GTR and south end of the North Oliver Tract.
Thompson Tract GTR
Habitat: Mast production has been good.
Water Level: 50% flooded with a current gauge reading of 0.6 feet.
Lake Hogue WRA
Habitat: A small amount of beneficial wetland plants is located along the east side of the lake.
Water Level: Normal pool level.
Big Lake WMA
Map | Water Gauge | Weather Report
When the Ditch 81 extension gauge near Manila (upstream of the Big Lake north-end control structure) reads 17.5 feet, water is beginning to come over the north levee degrade on Big Lake WMA. When the Ditch 81 Extension gauge reads 18.0 feet or higher, the water level on the WMA will rise quickly and hunters should exercise caution while on the area. Be aware of underwater logs in boat runs and hangers in trees.
North Woods GTR
Habitat: Mast production is good.
Water Level: Bo Dock gauge currently reads 235.2 feet, Target level is 235.5 feet with 80% flooded.
South Woods GTR
Habitat: Mast production is good.
Water Level: The 7-Mile gauge is currently at 234.2 feet. Target level is 234.5 feet with 80% flooded.
Simmons Field
Habitat: A good amount of millet, smartweed and sedge is present. Seed production is very good.
Water Level: 75%
St. Francis Sunken Lands WMA
Map | Water Gauge | Weather Report
Hunt Area
Habitat: Mast production is considered above average within the timber and floodways.
Water Level: Water levels in the huntable areas are dependent on St. Francis River flows. The water level at Oak Donnick is 212.47 feet, and approximately 100% of the huntable area is flooded.
Snowden WRA
Habitat: There is a small amount of beneficial wetland plants within the borrow areas.
Water Level: 0% flooded
Payneway WRA
Habitat: There are 70 acres of corn and millet planted throughout the WRA
Water Level: Pool A is at 0%. Pool B is at 0%. Pool C is at 5%. Pool D is at 5%.
Shirey Bay Rainey Brake WMA
Map | Water Gauge | Weather Report
Waterfowl hunters should be aware of hangers and submerged logs within the boat runs and GTRs. Please exercise caution when accessing the area. In addition, hunters should allow safe passage when parking vehicles along roadsides. Vehicles blocking access will be moved.
Adam Brake GTR
Habitat: High abundance of mast crop within the GTR.
Water Level: Water level is 239.8 feet msl with a target level of 240.0 msl. 90% flooded.
Rainey Brake GTR
Habitat: High abundance of mast crop within the GTR.
Water Level: 90% flooded.
Eagle Pond GTR
Habitat: High abundance of mast crop within the GTR.
Water Level: 100% flooded.
Phase III Moist-Soil Unit
Habitat: Fair wetland-type vegetation.
Water Level: 50% flooded.
Charles Crisp Moist-Soil Unit
Habitat: Fair wetland-type vegetation.
Water Level: 70% flooded.
Ward Field Moist-Soil Unit
Habitat: Good wetland-type vegetation.
Water Level: 100% flooded.
River Field Moist-Soil Unit
Habitat: High abundance of native wetland vegetation..
Water Level: 0% flooded.
Dave Donaldson Black River WMA
Map | Water Gauge | Weather Report
Waterfowl hunters should be aware of hangers and submerged logs within the boat runs and GTRs. Please exercise caution when accessing the area. Please remember to keep boats off the levees so AGFC personnel can access the area. Boats blocking access will be moved. Unattended trailers are not to be left overnight on parking areas.
Upper Island GTR
Habitat: Average abundance of mast crop within the GTRs.
Water Level: Water level is 269.7 feet msl. Target level is 269.5 feet msl. 100% flooded.
Lower Island GTR
Habitat: Average abundance of mast crop within the GTRs.
Water Level: Water level is 268.45 feet msl. Target level is 268.0 feet msl. 100% flooded.
Upper Reyno GTR
Habitat: Average abundance of mast crop within the GTRs.
Water Level: Water level is 267.1 feet msl. Target level is 266.9 feet msl. 100% flooded.
Lower Reyno GTR
Habitat: Average abundance of mast crop within the GTRs.
Water Level: Water level is 265.9 feet msl. Target level is 266.3 feet msl. 80% flooded.
Winchester GTR
Habitat: Average abundance of mast crop within the GTRs.
Water Level: Water level is 263.5 feet msl. Target level is 263.7 feet msl. 90% flooded.
Sheffield Nelson Dagmar WMA
Map | Water Gauge | Weather Report
The Conway George units are available by applying for online permits. Permit hunts are on Saturday and Sunday. Please visit www.agfc.com for maps, special regulations, permit application and draw dates. Hunters should call the Wildlife Hotline at 800-440-1477 for current road closures.
Mud Slough GTR
Habitat: Good mast crop.
Water Level: 100%.
Apple Lake WRA
Habitat: Good mast crop.
Water Level: 100%.
Conway George Waterfowl Unit A
Habitat: Good stand of millet and native vegetation.
Water Level: 100%
Conway George Waterfowl Unit B
Habitat: Natural slough area with beneficial wetland plants
Water Level: 100%
Conway George Waterfowl Unit C
Habitat: Good stand of millet and native vegetation.
Water Level: 100%
Rex Hancock Black Swamp WMA
Map | Water Gauge | Weather Report
Hunters should call the Wildlife Hotline at 800-440-1477 for current road closures.
Main WMA
Habitat: Good mast crop.
Water Level: 75%
Wyeville Unit
Habitat: Good stand of millet and native vegetation.
Water Level: 100%
Steve N. Wilson Raft Creek Bottoms WMA
*Water conditions will now allow for a permit draw this weekend, Dec. 30-31.
Map | Water Gauge | Weather Report
Unit A
Habitat: Excellent stand of millet and native vegetation.
Water Level: 100%
Unit B
Habitat: Excellent stand of millet and native vegetation.
Water Level: 100%
Unit C
Habitat: Good stand of native vegetation.
Water Level: 100%
Unit D (Youth Area)
Habitat: Good stand of millet and native vegetation.
Water Level: 100%
Unit E
Habitat: Good stand of millet and native vegetation.
Water Level: 100%
Unit F
Habitat: Good stand of millet and native vegetation.
Water Level: 60%
Unit G
Habitat: Fair stand of millet and native vegetation.
Water Level: 80%
Unit H (Mobility-impaired blind)
Habitat: Excellent stand of millet and native vegetation.
Water Level: 100%
Unit I
Habitat: Habitat conditions are poor.
Water Level: 60%
Unit J (Cypert Tract)
Habitat: Fair stand of native vegetation.
Water Level: 60%
Unit K (Cypert Tract)
Habitat: Excellent stand of millet and native vegetation.
Water Level: 65%
Unit L (Cypert Tract)
Habitat: Good stand of millet.
Water Level: 100%
Henry Gray Hurricane Lake WMA
Map | Water Gauge | Weather Report
Hunters should call the Wildlife Hotline at 800-440-1477 for current road closures.
North GTR
Habitat: Good mast crop.
Water Level: 60%
South GTR
Habitat: Good mast crop.
Water Level: 5%
Craig D. Campbell Lake Conway Reservoir
Map | Weather Report
Habitat and water levels are normal on both Pierce and Dix creeks.
Bell Slough WMA
Map | Weather Report
The Bell Slough GTR is primarily rainfall dependent with the exception of a limited amount of water that the AGFC can back in and catch from Palarm Creek.
Bell Slough GTR
Habitat: Moderate mast crop.
Water Level: 60%.
Palarm Creek WRA
Habitat: Millet was planted as a cover crop this year following disking within the moist-soil units.
Water Level: 100%
Holland Bottoms WMA
Map | Weather Report
Hunt Area
Habitat: Good mast crop.
Water Level: 50%
Lake Pickthorne WRA
Habitat: Excellent.
Water Level: East cell is 100%. West cell is 100%.
Harris Brake WMA
Map | Weather Report
Harris Brake Upper Unit
Habitat: Good mast crop mixed in with native vegetation.
Water Level: 100%
Harris Brake Lower Unit
Habitat: Good mast crop mixed in with native vegetation.
Water Level: 100%
Dardanelle WMA
Map | Weather Report
McKennon Bottoms (half-day hunting)
Habitat: Good stand of native moist-soil vegetation.
Water Level: 100%.
Potter's Pothole Hartman Waterfowl Unit (half-day hunting)
Habitat: Good stand of native moist-soil vegetation.
Water Level: 100%
Ozark Pool
Weather Report
Dyer Lake Cells (half-day hunting)
Habitat: Native vegetation.
Water Level: Dry.
Nimrod Lloyd Millwood WMA
Map | Weather Report
Nimrod GTR
Good mast crop mixed in with native vegetation.
Water Level: 5%
Frog Bayou WMA
Map | Weather Report
Unit 1
Habitat: Planted millet and native moist-soil vegetation.
Water Level: 95%
Unit 2
Habitat: Poor moist-soil response.
Water Level: 0% - rainfall dependent
Unit 3
Habitat: Primarily perennial vegetation.
Water Level: 95%
Unit 4
Habitat: Planted millet and native moist-soil vegetation.
Water Level: 95%
Unit 5
Habitat: Good moist-soil vegetation.
Water Level: 95%
Unit 6
Habitat: Good moist-soil response.
Water Level: 90%
Unit 7
Habitat: Some annual and perennial moist-soil vegetation.
Water Level: 90%
Petit Jean River WMA
Map | Water Gauge | Weather Report
Santa Fe GTR
Habitat: Good mast crop mixed in with native vegetation.
Water Level: 5%
Olin Cain Moist-Soil Unit
Habitat: 25% native vegetation with 75% bare ground due to ongoing waterfowl habitat enhancement projects.
Water Level: 30%
Black Lands Moist-Soil Unit
Habitat: 25% native vegetation with 75% bare ground due to ongoing waterfowl habitat enhancement projects.
Water Level: 10%
Slaty Crossing Moist-Soil Unit
Habitat: 25% native vegetation with 75% bare ground due to ongoing waterfowl habitat enhancement projects.
Water Level: 5%
Pullen Pond
Habitat: Native vegetation.
Water Level: 5%
Pond Creek GTR
Habitat: Good mast crop mixed in with native vegetation.
Water Level: 5%
Slaty Pond GTR
Habitat: Good mast crop mixed in with native vegetation.
Water Level: 5%
Black Lands Duck Area
Habitat: Good mast crop mixed in with native vegetation.
Water Level: 65%
Galla Creek WMA
Map | Weather Report
Galla Creek GTR
Habitat: Natural vegetation, including a mixture of barnyard and smartweed.
Water Level: 100% - Staged flooding of the impoundment began on Nov. 27 and the waterfowl impoundment is flooded to full pool at this time.
Ed Gordon Point Remove WMA
Map | Weather Report
Water levels continue to improve, and most waterfowl impoundments on Ed Gordon Point Remove WMA have some degree of water at this time. Limited pumping has continued, and impoundments will continue to be flooded as water levels in the creek allow. Duck use on the WMA has been minimal and hunter success has been poor.
Willow Island
Habitat: Natural vegetation.
Water Level: 20%
Little Hole
Habitat: Natural vegetation.
Water Level: 10%
Red Gate
Habitat: Natural vegetation.
Water Level: 90%
Pig Trough
Habitat: Natural vegetation.
Water Level: 80%
Cedar Ridge
Habitat: Natural vegetation.
Water Level: 90%
Duck Trap
Habitat: Natural vegetation.
Water Level: 25%
Salt Lick
Habitat: Natural vegetation.
Water Level: 70%
Bobby's Pond
Habitat: Natural vegetation.
Water Level: 75%
Race Track
Habitat: Natural vegetation.
Water Level: 100%
Controversy Corner
Habitat: Natural vegetation.
Water Level: 90%
Remmel Marsh
Habitat: Natural vegetation.
Water Level: 90%
Mud Pond
Habitat: Natural vegetation.
Water Level: 0%
Turkey Pond
Habitat: Natural vegetation.
Water Level: 15%
Teeny Pond
Habitat: Natural vegetation.
Water Level: 0%
Sulphur River WMA
Map | Weather Report
The Henry Moore WRA is not flooded due to pump problems.
Mercer Bayou
Habitat: Fair.
Water Level: Drawn down for restoration project, boat ramps are closed.
Henry Moore WRA
Habitat: Closed to hunting.
Water Level: 0%.
Millwood Lake
Map | Water Gauge | Weather Report
Habitat: Habitat conditions are good.
Water Level: 260.32 feet msl
Dr. Lester Sitzes III Bois d’Arc WMA
Map | Weather Report
Bois d'Arc Lake WRA
Habitat: Closed to hunting.
Water Level: 6 inches low
Red Slough WRA
Habitat: Closed to hunting.
Water Level: 40%
GTR
Habitat: Good mast production.
Water Level: 100%. Water level is above maximum holding capacity.
Little Grassy
Habitat: Habitat is fair.
Water Level: 35%
Ozan WMA
Habitat: Good
Water Level: 10%
NOTE: UPDATED 12-22-2017)
Beryl Anthony Lower Ouachita WMA
Map | Weather Report
The WMA has fair hard mast production. At this time, the WMA's water is located in the sloughs and oxbow lakes.
Freddie Black Choctaw Island WMA Deer Research Area
Map | Water Gauge | Weather Report
Habitat conditions are good. Flooding is river dependent. Click on the Water Gauge link above for current Mississippi River levels. Use extreme caution when boating in river.
Trusten Holder WMA
Map | Water Gauge | Weather Report
Habitat conditions are good. Flooding is river dependent. Click on the Water Gauge link above for current Arkansas River levels.
Seven Devils WMA
Map | Weather Report
Hunt Area
Habitat: Habitat conditions are good, with an excellent acorn crop.
Water Level: This area is in a dry rotation year for flooding but some overbank flooding is occurring from Cut-Off Creek.
Cut-Off Creek WMA
Map | Weather Report
Hunt Area
Habitat: Habitat conditions are good, with an excellent acorn crop.
Water Level: Recent rains have water rising.
Pigeon Creek WRA
Habitat: Habitat conditions are good, excellent acorn crop.
Water Level: Pumping from Cut Off Creek has begun.
George H. Dunklin Jr. Bayou Meto WMA
Map | Weather Report
Upper Vallier GTR
Habitat: Good
Water Level: 178 feet msl, full pool at 180 feet msl..
Lower Vallier GTR
Habitat: Good
Water Level: 179 feet msl, full pool at 179 feet msl.
Government Cypress GTR
Habitat: Good
Water Level: 178 feet msl, full pool at 179 feet msl.
Buckingham Flats GTR
Habitat: Good
Water Level: 100% flooded.
Temple Island GTR
Habitat: Good
Water Level: Pumping from Salt Bayou Ditch was delayed due to excessive road flooding as of Dec. 22.
Canon Brake
Habitat: Good
Water Level: 100%
Halowell WRA
Habitat: Excellent
Water Level: Staggered flooding of units.
Wrape Plantation WRA
Habitat: Excellent
Water Level: Staggered flooding of units.
