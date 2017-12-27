Mayor wants apartments for senior population

As the senior population grows in Bono, the mayor is looking to provide more housing for them.

“Right now it is just an idea, but one day I would like to see a complex built just for our elderly,” said Mayor Danny Shaw.

As time goes on, the mayor realized the need will continue to grow for the city’s seniors.

“We have some apartments in town but there is always a waiting list,” said Shaw. “I want to have a place for them where they can go for common areas for recreation or something like that.”

The current assisted living building is small, he says, with limited space. Shaw would like to see an apartment complex built for the elderly around the current assisted-living facility.

“This would be a place where they could visit with one another, eat, sing, exercise and more,” said Shaw. “People who are seniors now, they have worked hard, they have paid taxes, they fought in wars and done all these things that have gotten us to where we are now and I would like to respect them more and to give something back to them.”

Having an extra place for them to live would serve them well, he said.

“Anytime we need a volunteer, a lot of times it is a senior who is not physically able to do what they are doing but are willing to help. When we lose that group of people, we are going to lose something very valuable to our society,” Shaw said.

Though it is just an idea now, Shaw hopes a developer will come along and make this a reality.

“If a developer was interested, we could brainstorm about creative ways to work together with finding the perfect location for this place,” the mayor said.

