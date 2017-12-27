Combat wounded signs installed at Walnut Ridge Walmart - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

Combat wounded signs installed at Walnut Ridge Walmart

(Source: Walnut Ridge Walmart via Facebook) (Source: Walnut Ridge Walmart via Facebook)
WALNUT RIDGE, AR (KAIT) -

Several parking spots at the Walmart in Walnut Ridge now have a special designation.

On Wednesday, store associated installed new Combat Wounded reserved parking signs. According to a Facebook post, Wounded Warriors Family Support provided the signs.

"We are proud to add these spaces for combat-injured veterans," the post said.

Three spaces are now available to the fight of the store.

Copyright 2017 KAIT. All rights reserved.

  • Region 8 News</span><a class="customMoreLink" href="/Global/category.asp?C=4391" target="_top">More >></a>Region 8 NewsMore>>

  • Gov. Hutchinson, state unveil new mapping system

    Gov. Hutchinson, state unveil new mapping system

    Wednesday, December 27 2017 7:46 PM EST2017-12-28 00:46:22 GMT
    Wednesday, December 27 2017 8:13 PM EST2017-12-28 01:13:21 GMT
    Gov. Asa Hutchinson receives a demonstration Wednesday on how a new mapping system will work around the state. (Source: KNWA)Gov. Asa Hutchinson receives a demonstration Wednesday on how a new mapping system will work around the state. (Source: KNWA)

    A new mapping system in the state will provide a valuable resource to residents as well as help officials in case of a major emergency, Gov. Asa Hutchinson told officials in Madison County Wednesday. 

    A new mapping system in the state will provide a valuable resource to residents as well as help officials in case of a major emergency, Gov. Asa Hutchinson told officials in Madison County Wednesday. 

  • Izard Co. sheriff's department investigating counterfeit money

    Izard Co. sheriff's department investigating counterfeit money

    Wednesday, December 27 2017 7:26 PM EST2017-12-28 00:26:48 GMT
    Wednesday, December 27 2017 8:11 PM EST2017-12-28 01:11:07 GMT
    Izard County authorities want to talk with the two men pictured as part of an investigation into counterfeit $100 bills. (Source: Izard Co. Sheriff's Department Facebook page)Izard County authorities want to talk with the two men pictured as part of an investigation into counterfeit $100 bills. (Source: Izard Co. Sheriff's Department Facebook page)

    Authorities in Izard County want to talk with two men in connection with funny money.

    Authorities in Izard County want to talk with two men in connection with funny money.

  • JPD: Tossing weapon in cemetery leads to arrest

    JPD: Tossing weapon in cemetery leads to arrest

    Wednesday, December 27 2017 5:55 PM EST2017-12-27 22:55:54 GMT
    Wednesday, December 27 2017 8:02 PM EST2017-12-28 01:02:01 GMT
    Raymond Trice (Source: Craighead Co. Sheriff's Office website)Raymond Trice (Source: Craighead Co. Sheriff's Office website)

    A Jonesboro man, who was initially arrested for running from police, faces additional charges after he admitted to having a gun on him prior to the arrest.

    A Jonesboro man, who was initially arrested for running from police, faces additional charges after he admitted to having a gun on him prior to the arrest.

    •   
Powered by Frankly