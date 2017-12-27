Two accused of breaking into local charity on Christmas Eve - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

Two accused of breaking into local charity on Christmas Eve

Michael Brock (Source: Craighead Co. Sheriff's Office) Michael Brock (Source: Craighead Co. Sheriff's Office)
Jessie James Brewer (Source: Craighead Co. Sheriff's Office) Jessie James Brewer (Source: Craighead Co. Sheriff's Office)
JONESBORO, AR (KAIT) -

Police arrested two men suspected of breaking into a local charity on Christmas Eve.

On Sunday, Dec. 24, Jonesboro police responded to Abilities Unlimited, 410 W. Huntington, regarding a burglary.

An employee said a door had been forced open and several bins appeared to have been rummaged.

Surveillance video, according to the probable cause affidavit, showed two white men enter the business through the door that had been forced open.

“A few hours later, the subjects exited the business with bags and backpacks that they did not have when they entered,” the court documents said.

After collecting the evidence, an officer noticed a man matching the description of one of the suspects walking nearby.

“He was wearing the same clothing as seen on the video,” the affidavit said.

The officer stopped the man, identified as 29-year-old Michael Brock of Jonesboro, and questioned him.

During the course of the investigation, the officer learned the identity of the second suspect, 28-year-old Jessie James Brewer, also of Jonesboro.

The officer went to Brewer’s home and made contact with him. While there, the affidavit stated police recovered the stolen property.

The officer arrested and took both Brewer and Brock to the Craighead County Detention Center.

On Wednesday, Dec. 27, District Court Judge David Boling found probable cause existed at the time of their arrest to charge both men with commercial burglary.  He set their bonds at $3,500 each and ordered both men to appear in circuit court on Jan. 29.

