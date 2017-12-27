Two accused of breaking into local charity on Christmas Eve

Technology stories from the Associated Press.
Technology stories from the Associated Press.
Get the latest news on national politics.
Get the latest news on national politics.
A new mapping system in the state will provide a valuable resource to residents as well as help officials in case of a major emergency, Gov. Asa Hutchinson told officials in Madison County Wednesday.
A new mapping system in the state will provide a valuable resource to residents as well as help officials in case of a major emergency, Gov. Asa Hutchinson told officials in Madison County Wednesday.
Authorities in Izard County want to talk with two men in connection with funny money.
Authorities in Izard County want to talk with two men in connection with funny money.
A Jonesboro man, who was initially arrested for running from police, faces additional charges after he admitted to having a gun on him prior to the arrest.
A Jonesboro man, who was initially arrested for running from police, faces additional charges after he admitted to having a gun on him prior to the arrest.
Jonesboro city residents will be using a new recycling system next year, with city officials saying the new plan will help keep costs down and provide a better service.
Jonesboro city residents will be using a new recycling system next year, with city officials saying the new plan will help keep costs down and provide a better service.
The blood left on a broken window helped to break a nearly two-year-long investigation into the burglary of a home in Jonesboro, police said Wednesday.
The blood left on a broken window helped to break a nearly two-year-long investigation into the burglary of a home in Jonesboro, police said Wednesday.
In the past couple of months, a number of high-profile men have been accused of sexual harassment and sexual assault. Allegations have led to resignations in Congress - and may have made a difference in a key Senate race.
In the past couple of months, a number of high-profile men have been accused of sexual harassment and sexual assault. Allegations have led to resignations in Congress - and may have made a difference in a key Senate race.
These people close to President Donald Trump's campaign and administration have been indicted in Special Counsel Robert Mueller's Russia probe.
These people close to President Donald Trump's campaign and administration have been indicted in Special Counsel Robert Mueller's Russia probe.
The Paragould Fire Department is working on a large field fire along Highway 69 east of Paragould.
The Paragould Fire Department is working on a large field fire along Highway 69 east of Paragould.
Recently, Chief Meteorologist Ryan Vaughan asked his Facebook audience to text their mom and ask how long it would to take to cook a 25 lb. turkey in a microwave.
Recently, Chief Meteorologist Ryan Vaughan asked his Facebook audience to text their mom and ask how long it would to take to cook a 25 lb. turkey in a microwave.
Twenty-six people were killed in a mass shooting Nov. 5, 2017, during the Sunday morning services at the First Baptist Church in Sutherland, Texas, an unincorporated community of about 600 residents.
Twenty-six people were killed in a mass shooting Nov. 5, 2017, during the Sunday morning services at the First Baptist Church in Sutherland, Texas, an unincorporated community of about 600 residents.
Wildfires are raging in California, burning homes and prompting evacuations. At least 17 have died, and more than 3,000 structures have burned.
Wildfires are raging in California, burning homes and prompting evacuations. At least 17 have died, and more than 3,000 structures have burned.
Nate made landfall twice in the U.S. as a hurricane but quickly weakened to a tropical storm after the second landfall.
Nate made landfall twice in the U.S. as a hurricane but quickly weakened to a tropical storm after the second landfall.
Religious leaders, elected officials and mourners gathered at multiple prayer vigils Monday night in Las Vegas after more than 50 people were killed and more than 500 were injured in the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history.
Religious leaders, elected officials and mourners gathered at multiple prayer vigils Monday night in Las Vegas after more than 50 people were killed and more than 500 were injured in the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history.
Stephen Hughes, a Rutherford Co. native who is a faculty member at the University of Puerto Rico at Mayagüez, shared these photos of the damage hurricanes Irma and Maria left behind.
Stephen Hughes, a Rutherford Co. native who is a faculty member at the University of Puerto Rico at Mayagüez, shared these photos of the damage hurricanes Irma and Maria left behind.
The search for survivors continues after a powerful earthquake in Mexico on Tuesday.
The search for survivors continues after a powerful earthquake in Mexico on Tuesday.