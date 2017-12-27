Black Hills Energy working to restore natural gas service to Mtn - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

Black Hills Energy working to restore natural gas service to Mtn. View

MOUNTAIN VIEW, AR (KAIT) -

An equipment issue caused temporary outages for Black Hills Energy customers in Mountain View.

According to a news release, equipment malfunctioned on a pipeline that supplies natural gas to the Stone County town.

Technicians, according to the release, have gone door to door to turn off gas meters. The company said this affects about 355 customers.

Once repairs are made and the lines have been re-pressurized, Black Hills Energy will restore service. The company said will crews will go door to door to relight pilot lights.

The company is urging its customers to not attempt to re-light their own pilot lights on their furnaces or water heaters. Anyone whose service was interrupted should call (888) 890-5554 immediately.

If a customer smells natural gas, they should leave their home immediately, call 911 and then Black Hills Energy's emergency service line at (800) 694-8989.

