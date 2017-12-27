Goodwill Career Center helps people find their next job - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

Goodwill Career Center helps people find their next job

Posted by Shelby Smithson, Reporter/Producer
JONESBORO, AR (KAIT) -

The Goodwill Career Center is helping people find their next job.

The center will hold job readiness workshops every Wednesday at 10 a.m.

SNAP Specialist Derek Watson said the workshop offers one-on-one help with resumes, cover letters, and mock interviews.

“It’s basically a class to help people with their job-searching skills,” Watson said. “Anything that clients need, we’re here to help.”

Watson said the workshops help people build transferable skills that can get them into the jobs they really want.

“It’s the people that really need assistance, that have been out of work for a while or never really had a job, those are the type of clients we’re trying to reach out to,” Watson said.

They also offer workshops on Thursdays at the Helping Underserved Belong or HUB, 711 Union Ave. in downtown Jonesboro.

