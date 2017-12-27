JPD: Tossing weapon in cemetery leads to arrest

A Jonesboro man, who was initially arrested for running from police, faces additional charges after he admitted to having a gun on him prior to the arrest.

Investigators with the Jonesboro Police Department Street Crimes Unit received information that when Raymond Trice ran from other officers, he threw a firearm into a bush at the City Cemetery.

In a large holly bush, investigators recovered a loaded .38 Arminius Revolver. A probable cause affidavit said the gun was fully loaded and in full cock.

Investigators went to the Craighead County Detention Center to speak with Trice, where he admitted to tossing the revolver into the bush at the cemetery.

“Trice advised he was carrying the firearm because he had been in a fight while shooting dice earlier in the day and needed it for protection,” court documents state.

Trice said the gun belonged to his aunt and that she didn’t know he had taken it from her.

Wednesday, a judge found probable cause to charge Raymond Trice with possession of a firearm by certain persons.

A $7,500 bond was set for Trice, who will appear in court again on Jan. 29.

