JPD: Blood at scene leads to arrest

The blood left on a broken window helped to break a nearly two-year-long investigation into the burglary of a home in Jonesboro, police said Wednesday.

Aremon Caprice Wilkins of Jonesboro was arrested on suspicion of residential burglary and criminal mischief in connection with the April 2016 break-in of a home.

According to a probable cause affidavit, police believe the suspect broke two windows before going inside the home and started going through things.

“Officers located suspected blood at one of the broken windows which was next to a door and was believed to be the point of entry into the home,” the affidavit noted.

Jonesboro police then sent the blood sample to the Arkansas State Crime Lab, which reportedly showed Wilkins as a match, the affidavit noted.

A $20,000 bond was set Wednesday for Wilkins, who will be in court again on Jan. 29.

