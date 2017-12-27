JPD: Suspect throws firework, fires shot at victim

A man reportedly threw an M-60 firework and fired a weapon at a man at a home on Christmas Day, Jonesboro police said Wednesday.

James Todd of Jonesboro was arrested on suspicion of aggravated assault and discharging firearms within city limits after police received a shots-fired call around 7 p.m. Monday in the 200 block of State Street.

The victim told police that Todd had told him that he needed to leave the property and when he immediately didn’t, Todd pulled out the gun and aimed it at the victim, police said.

The victim also said that as he tried to leave, Todd fired one or two shots toward him, a probable cause affidavit says.

Police later spoke with Todd, who originally told authorities that he did not shoot at the victim, that there was no gun involved and that he had thrown some fireworks at the victims, the affidavit noted.

However, Todd later reportedly told police that he fired the weapon once.

“He then stated that he threw a [sic] M-60 firework at the victim before firing his revolver as [victim] reached the end of the driveway,” the affidavit said.

A $3,500 bond was set for Todd, who will be in court Jan. 29.

