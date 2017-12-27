Izard Co. sheriff's department investigating counterfeit money

Izard County authorities want to talk with the two men pictured as part of an investigation into counterfeit $100 bills. (Source: Izard Co. Sheriff's Department Facebook page)

Authorities in Izard County want to talk with two men in connection with funny money.

According to a post on the Izard County Sheriff's Department's Facebook page , a photo was captured of the two men and officials want to speak to them about counterfeit $100 bills.

Anyone with information on their identity or where they are can call the Izard County Sheriff's Department at 870-368-4203.

