Man accuses daughter of shooting at him during argument

A woman accused of shooting at her dad during an argument faces drug charges as well after police found 350 Xanax pills and marijuana in her bedroom.

Jonesboro police were dispatched to the 1000-block of Sylvan Hill Drive on Dec. 23 in reference to a shots-fired call.

There, officers made contact with Alexandrea Bryanne Baker’s father. He told police Baker fired a 9mm handgun at him while they were having an altercation.

“Officers noted in the report that [the victim] was afraid that Ms. Baker would actually shot him,” a probable cause affidavit states.

Officers were eventually able to get Baker, who is on probation, to come out of the house. She was then arrested. Police state Baker told police he produced the gun and shot it through a door of the home.

“[Victim] granted officers permission to search the residence for the weapon but it was not located,” court documents state. “Ms. Baker’s probation officer was contacted and he granted permission to search Ms. Baker’s room inside the residence.”

In her room, officers reported finding 350 Xanax pills in four plastic baggies. They also reported finding a small amount of marijuana, and a 9mm shell casing.

On Christmas Day, Judge Tommy Fowler issued a $10,000 temporary bond for Baker, as well as a no-contact order.

Officers attempted to interview Baker on Dec. 26, at which time she requested to speak with an attorney.

On Dec. 29, Baker appeared in Craighead County District Court. A judge found probable cause to charge her with aggravated assault on a family or household member, and possession of a schedule V or VI substance with purpose to deliver.

