Protecting outdoor pets during freezing temperatures

The extreme cold temperatures can be dangerous for outdoor pets.

If it’s possible, the best thing you can do is bring them inside during frigid nights, but if you can’t bring animals inside it is important to make sure they have a house or shelter that is not too big.

If it’s the right size, not as much body heat is lost.

You also need to make sure there is warm bedding inside the animal’s shelter.

“People tend to want to put blankets and towels inside the house to help keep them warm, which is kind of a good idea, but in the same respect if they get wet they'll tend to freeze,” Independence County Humane Society Board Member Homer Solis said. “So if you can use like straw for bedding or cedar chips, that would be much better.”

You will also want to face the shelter’s door away from the wind. And you can raise the house off of the ground to keep the heat from escaping.

“You need to provide them with warm water or change it frequently so that it doesn’t freeze because they tend to dehydrate as they get colder,” Solis said.

You will also want to consult a veterinarian if your pet gets too cold, to the point of shivering or being lethargic.

