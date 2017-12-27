Two men face rape charge in separate cases

Two men in Greene County are accused of rape in separate cases.

According to jail records, Starvareous Bowen, 20, was booked into the Greene County Detention Center on Dec. 20 for a rape charge.

The Paragould Police Department released Bowen's arrest warrant to Region 8 News on Thursday, Dec. 28. According to the document, Bowen's arrest stems from a tip reported to the Arkansas Child Abuse Hotline in July 2017.

Bowen is accused of having sex with a girl under the age of 12. The document did not specify the child's age.

The warrant said the victim "disclosed during interview two separate acts of deviate sexual activity with the potential defendant Starvareous Bowen AKA Sammy Hammy."

According to jail records, Bowen is being held on a $50,000 bond and will appear in Greene County Circuit Court on Jan. 29.

In a separate investigation, 47-year-old Victor Lavaughn Wilmoth faces a rape charge.

The investigation involving Wilmoth began in August 2017. According to the arrest warrant released on Thursday, Greene County sheriff's deputies were called to a home in reference to a sexual assault complaint.

The 12-year-old victim, according to warrant, said an "adult male visitor had touched her inappropriately." Investigators said the acts the victim described constitute rape by the "definition of the statute."

According to jail records, Wilmoth was booked into the Greene County Detention Center on a rape charge on Dec. 19. He has a $50,000 bond and will appear in Greene County Circuit Court on Jan. 29.

