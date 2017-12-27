Two Phillips County communities without water

Residents in two Phillips County towns have been without water for nearly a week as officials there work to find a solution to the problem.

According to a report from CNN affiliate WREG, people in the communities of Lake View and Oneida have been without water since a water pump failed.

The Arkansas National Guard has been passing out bottled water to residents, while a nearby town has also brought water to residents.

Officials hope to have a solution to the problem by Thursday.

Copyright 2017 KAIT. All rights reserved.