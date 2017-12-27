DTF investigation into stolen guns nets two arrests

The 2nd Judicial Drug Task Force netted two arrests recently following an investigation into the sale and/or trade of stolen guns for money or narcotics.

DTF agents received information that Earl Clark, who is on active felony probation, was involved in the sale or trade of those guns. Agents went to a possible apartment for Clark in the 800-block of Monroe, where they made contact with him and Chyna Marshall, police said Wednesday.

Due to the strong odor of marijuana at the apartment, officers obtained a search warrant for it.

A judge signed that warrant, and inside, officers found a stolen gun, marijuana, and drug paraphernalia with suspected cocaine residue, a probable cause affidavit added.

In a Mirandized interview with police, Clark allegedly admitted to knowing the firearm inside the home was stolen. Police say he admitted to buying that gun and six other stolen weapons from “some guys he knows.”

“Clark stated that he sold 3 of the firearms that he identified as a Glock 17, a black and silver Taurus 9mm and a Glock 19 and identified the subject that he sold the firearms to,” court documents state.

Clark said Marshall was also aware of the illegal activity going on inside the apartment.

Officers made contact with the person who purchased the stolen guns, and they determined the person did not know the guns were stolen. Police said the person then voluntarily brought the guns to the police department.

Clark was charged with four counts of theft by receiving a firearm less than $2,500; possession of a firearm by certain persons, and multiple drug-related charges.

Marshall faces one theft by receiving a firearm charge, along with multiple drug-related charges.

A judge gave Marshall a $2,500 bond and set bond for Clark at $25,000.

Each was told to appear in court again on Jan. 29.

