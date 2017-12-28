Home destroyed by fire in Jackson County - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

SWIFTON, AR (KAIT) -

An early-morning fire destroyed a home in Swifton on Thursday.

According to the Swifton Fire Department’s Facebook page, crews battled a house fire on Highway 367 North.

Heavy smoke was coming from the home and it was quickly engulfed in flames.

No one was home at the time.

Crews are investigating the cause of the fire.

