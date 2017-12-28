LIST: Walmart identifies top sellers in each state for 2017

Walmart shoppers in Arkansas and Missouri have an insatiable sweet tooth.

The country’s largest retailer has released its list of top sellers by state.

Chocolate was the most purchased item in the Natural State, while shoppers in Missouri shelled out their cash for Lifesavers candy.

Those are a lot better—and tastier—than erasers (Illinois) and plastic hangers (Pennsylvania).

Here’s what customers throughout the country bought this past year, according to Walmart.com:

Alabama: Crayons

Alaska: RV & marine antifreeze

Arizona: L.O.L. Surprise! dolls

Arkansas: Chocolate

California: Protein powder

Colorado: Peanut M&Ms

Connecticut: "Ghost in the Shell" DVD

Delaware: Spiced jelly candy

Florida: Sparkling cider

Georgia: Fisher-Price Laugh & Learn Smart Stages chairs

Hawaii: Barbie farmer doll

Idaho: My Little Pony mini-collection

Illinois: Erasers

Indiana: Instant coffee

Iowa: Water-softening crystals

Kansas: Ozark Trail tumblers

Kentucky: 4-by-6 photo prints

Louisiana: Root beer extract

Maine: Brownies

Maryland: Glue sticks

Massachusetts: Refrigerators

Michigan: Lavender-scented cleaning products

Minnesota: Flamin’ Hot Cheetos

Mississippi: Oil-less fryer

Missouri: Life Savers

Montana: Madden NFL video games

Nebraska: Pressed makeup powder

Nevada: Dog treats

New Hampshire: Cinnamon-flavored toothpaste

New Jersey: Pool salt

New Mexico: Cat food

New York: Cheerios

North Carolina: Mayonnaise

North Dakota: Watermelon-flavored gum

Ohio: Grape-flavored drink mix

Oklahoma: Barbecue sauce

Oregon: Humidifiers

Pennsylvania: Plastic hangers

Rhode Island: Christmas lights

South Carolina: Coin banks

South Dakota: Orange juice

Tennessee: Disney Infinity Power Discs

Texas: TV wall mounts

Utah: Personal travel care kits

Vermont: Sweet canned corn

Virginia: Coolers

Washington, D.C.: Great Value French Fried Onions

Washington: Vanilla frosting

West Virginia: My Life As Dolls

Wisconsin: Green Bay Packers bath mat

Wyoming: Flannel shirts

