LIST: Walmart identifies top sellers in each state for 2017

JONESBORO, AR (KAIT) -

Walmart shoppers in Arkansas and Missouri have an insatiable sweet tooth.

The country’s largest retailer has released its list of top sellers by state.

Chocolate was the most purchased item in the Natural State, while shoppers in Missouri shelled out their cash for Lifesavers candy.

Those are a lot better—and tastier—than erasers (Illinois) and plastic hangers (Pennsylvania).

Here’s what customers throughout the country bought this past year, according to Walmart.com:

Alabama: Crayons
Alaska: RV & marine antifreeze
Arizona: L.O.L. Surprise! dolls
Arkansas: Chocolate
California: Protein powder
Colorado: Peanut M&Ms
Connecticut: "Ghost in the Shell" DVD
Delaware: Spiced jelly candy
Florida: Sparkling cider
Georgia: Fisher-Price Laugh & Learn Smart Stages chairs
Hawaii: Barbie farmer doll
Idaho: My Little Pony mini-collection
Illinois: Erasers
Indiana: Instant coffee
Iowa: Water-softening crystals
Kansas: Ozark Trail tumblers
Kentucky: 4-by-6 photo prints
Louisiana: Root beer extract
Maine: Brownies
Maryland: Glue sticks
Massachusetts: Refrigerators
Michigan: Lavender-scented cleaning products
Minnesota: Flamin’ Hot Cheetos
Mississippi: Oil-less fryer
Missouri: Life Savers
Montana: Madden NFL video games
Nebraska: Pressed makeup powder
Nevada: Dog treats
New Hampshire: Cinnamon-flavored toothpaste
New Jersey: Pool salt
New Mexico: Cat food
New York: Cheerios
North Carolina: Mayonnaise
North Dakota: Watermelon-flavored gum
Ohio: Grape-flavored drink mix
Oklahoma: Barbecue sauce
Oregon: Humidifiers
Pennsylvania: Plastic hangers
Rhode Island: Christmas lights
South Carolina: Coin banks
South Dakota: Orange juice
Tennessee: Disney Infinity Power Discs
Texas: TV wall mounts
Utah: Personal travel care kits
Vermont: Sweet canned corn
Virginia: Coolers
Washington, D.C.: Great Value French Fried Onions
Washington: Vanilla frosting
West Virginia: My Life As Dolls
Wisconsin: Green Bay Packers bath mat
Wyoming: Flannel shirts

  UPDATE: boil water order lifted in Lepanto

    The city of Lepanto has lifted a boil water order.

  UPDATE: Suspect arrested in Jonesboro homicide

    Jonesboro police have arrested a man suspected of murdering his wife.Jonesboro police have arrested a man suspected in the murder of a woman.

  Beloved community doctor dead at 91

    A beloved Piggott doctor passed away at 91 years-old this week.

