White County deputy cleared in shooting

ROSE BUD, Ark. (AP) - A sheriff's deputy in northeast Arkansas who fatally shot a man has been cleared following a state police investigation.

The Daily Citizen reports that the 17th Judicial District Prosecuting Attorney's Office determined that White County Sgt. Scott Seiders' actions were justified in the shooting death of 69-year-old James Newman.

A police report says Seiders arrived at the scene on Dec. 9 in Rose Bud, where a couple alleged Newman had been on their property acting erratically and shooting a rifle. Newman was the ex-husband of one of the complainants.

The report says Seiders tried speaking with Newman to calm him down. But the deputy eventually shot at Newman five times after he pointed his rifle at Seiders.

The White County Sheriff's Office says Seiders has returned to duty.

