Jackson County home catches on fire overnight

A Jackson County fire department is investigating the cause of an early-morning fire.

According to the Swifton Fire Department, firefighters were called to a home on Hwy. 367 North shortly before 2 a.m.

When crews arrived, heavy smoke was showing from the home. The house then quickly engulfed in flames.

The home is considered a total loss and the cause is unknown.

The fire department said no one was home at the time of the fire.

