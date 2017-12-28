Jackson County home catches on fire overnight - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

Jackson County home catches on fire overnight

(Source: Swifton Fire Department) (Source: Swifton Fire Department)
SWIFTON, AR (KAIT) -

A Jackson County fire department is investigating the cause of an early-morning fire.

According to the Swifton Fire Department, firefighters were called to a home on Hwy. 367 North shortly before 2 a.m.

When crews arrived, heavy smoke was showing from the home. The house then quickly engulfed in flames.

The home is considered a total loss and the cause is unknown.

The fire department said no one was home at the time of the fire.

Copyright 2017 KAIT. All rights reserved.

  • Region 8 News</span><a class="customMoreLink" href="/Global/category.asp?C=4391" target="_top">More >></a>Region 8 NewsMore>>

  • UPDATE: Suspect arrested in Jonesboro homicide

    UPDATE: Suspect arrested in Jonesboro homicide

    Thursday, December 28 2017 2:36 PM EST2017-12-28 19:36:38 GMT
    Friday, December 29 2017 11:42 AM EST2017-12-29 16:42:58 GMT
    Shawn Gregory Burniston (Source: Craighead Co. Sheriff's Office)Shawn Gregory Burniston (Source: Craighead Co. Sheriff's Office)

    Jonesboro police have arrested a man suspected of murdering his wife.Jonesboro police have arrested a man suspected in the murder of a woman.

    Jonesboro police have arrested a man suspected of murdering his wife.Jonesboro police have arrested a man suspected in the murder of a woman.

  • Beloved community doctor dead at 91

    Beloved community doctor dead at 91

    Thursday, December 28 2017 6:17 PM EST2017-12-28 23:17:29 GMT
    Friday, December 29 2017 10:22 AM EST2017-12-29 15:22:09 GMT
    (Source: KAIT)(Source: KAIT)

    A beloved Piggott doctor passed away at 91 years-old this week.

    A beloved Piggott doctor passed away at 91 years-old this week.

  • Waitress says lottery-winning coworker was supposed to share

    Waitress says lottery-winning coworker was supposed to share

    Friday, December 29 2017 8:26 AM EST2017-12-29 13:26:55 GMT
    Friday, December 29 2017 8:50 AM EST2017-12-29 13:50:10 GMT

    The two waitresses work the same shift and got scratchoff tickets from their boss as a Christmas bonus. They were going to claim the money together in the new year. That didn't happen.

    The two waitresses work the same shift and got scratchoff tickets from their boss as a Christmas bonus. They were going to claim the money together in the new year. That didn't happen.

    •   
Powered by Frankly